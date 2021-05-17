EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Gabriele Schallegger resigns from Semperit Executive Board – Petra Preining new CFO
Vienna, Austria - 17 May 2021 - Gabriele Schallegger, CFO of Semperit AG Holding, resigns prematurely from her position on the Executive Board as of 17 May 2021 for personal reasons. Petra Preining, currently a member of the management team of the B&C Group and Managing Director of B&C Innovation Investments GmbH, will be appointed her successor for an expected period of one year.
"Gabriele Schallegger has very successfully continued the transformation of the finance and IT units at Semperit over the past months. We regret her resignation but respect her personal motives and wish her all the best for her future professional activities," says Herbert Ortner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding. "With Petra Preining, who already proved herself very well in her interim CFO function at Semperit from March to October 2020, an acknowledged financial expert with extensive international experience returns to the company."
Following the nomination of the proven industry expert Herbert Ortner as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, which was announced via an ad hoc release on 12 May 2021, another important personnel decision was made in the corporate bodies of Semperit AG Holding, which will put the company in the best possible position for its further transformation and growth course.
In view of her appointment to the Executive Board, Petra Preining's mandates on the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee of Semperit AG Holding will be suspended.
