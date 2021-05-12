EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Change in the chairmanship of Semperit AG Holding’s Supervisory Board

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel

12.05.2021

Vienna, Austria - 12 May 2021 - With immediate effect, Dr Walter Koppensteiner resigns from the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board as well as all other Supervisory Board functions in Semperit AG Holding and leaves the Supervisory Board.

Industry expert Herbert Ortner has been nominated as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding since the year 2020. Dr Stefan Fida remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-310

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX GP, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com