EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Change in the chairmanship of Semperit AG Holding’s Supervisory Board
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Personnel
12.05.2021
Vienna, Austria - 12 May 2021 - With immediate effect, Dr Walter Koppensteiner resigns from the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board as well as all other Supervisory Board functions in Semperit AG Holding and leaves the Supervisory Board.
Industry expert Herbert Ortner has been nominated as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding since the year 2020. Dr Stefan Fida remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX GP, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com
Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com