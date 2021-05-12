Alle
EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Change in the chairmanship of Semperit AG Holding’s Supervisory Board

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel
12.05.2021

Vienna, Austria - 12 May 2021 - With immediate effect, Dr Walter Koppensteiner resigns from the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board as well as all other Supervisory Board functions in Semperit AG Holding and leaves the Supervisory Board.

Industry expert Herbert Ortner has been nominated as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding since the year 2020. Dr Stefan Fida remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

