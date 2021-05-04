EANS-General Meeting: Wienerberger AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting - IMAGE

04.05.2021

All resolutions approved at 152nd Annual General Meeting

Dividend of EUR 0.60 per share approved

Kati Ter Horst co-opted as a new member of the Supervisory Board

Within the framework of the 152nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the 2020 Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report of Wienerberger AG ("Wienerberger") for the 2020 business year were presented. As in 2020, the AGM was again conducted successfully as a virtual meeting, to enable Wienerberger's shareholders to participate, share their views and exercise their rights.

Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger: "We are grateful for the intensive and constructive dialogue with the Supervisory Board and our shareholders over the course of the past year. This dialogue has helped to put Wienerberger in a strong position to achieve further growth, as a pioneer of sustainable and smart solutions, even in difficult times."

Wienerberger proposed to the AGM that a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share be paid out for 2020, consistent with its commitment to a well-balanced, long-term dividend policy. In view of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and associated challenges in Wienerberger's markets, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger decided not to increase their dividend proposal over the previous year's level. The AGM agreed to the dividend proposal submitted by the Managing Board and Supervisory Board, and has set Monday, May 10, 2021 as the payment date. The actions of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board in 2020 were approved by the AGM, and Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH, Vienna, was elected statutory auditor and Group auditor for the current business year 2021. The AGM also resolved to support the Remuneration Report of the company in an advisory vote.

Following careful deliberation, the Supervisory Board recommended that the number of members of the Supervisory Board be reduced from the current level of eight to seven, and this proposal has been approved by the AGM. Acting Supervisory Board members David Davies and Peter Johnson have been re-elected to the Supervisory Board. As originally announced in January, Christian Jourquin retired from the Supervisory Board as of the end of March 2021 before the end of his mandate. Ms. Kati Ter Horst was co-opted as a new member of the Supervisory Board for the remaining term of office of Ms. Caroline Grégoire Sainte Marie, who stepped down for personal reasons in 2020.

Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG: "I am delighted to welcome Kati Ter Horst to the Supervisory Board. Ms. Ter Horst is an internationally experienced manager with extensive industry know-how, distinguished not only by her professional expertise, but also her thorough knowledge of Wienerberger's relevant core markets. Additionally, she will contribute valuable experience in matters relating to sustainability. With her broad ESG know-how, she will actively support the review and further development of Wienerberger's sustainability strategy."

For a CV and a video introducing Ms. Ter Horst, please refer to: https:// www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html [https:// www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html]

All resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting can be viewed on the Wienerberger website at: https://www.wienerberger.com/en [https:// www.wienerberger.com/en]

