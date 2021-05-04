Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Tip Announcement: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Raiffeisen Bank International AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 17.03.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/reports/annual-reports.html

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/5366/aom

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachun...

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: