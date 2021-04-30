Alle
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Dr. Alexander Isola (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 29.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro

price volume
46.00 5,500
46.00 1,790

total volume: 7,290
total price: 335.340
average price: 46.00

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: 5,500 shares: Seller is Alexander Isola
1,790 shares: Seller is ISAL Vermögensverwaltung, with Alexander Isola as Managing Director and sole shareholder

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0004

