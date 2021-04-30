EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Dr. Alexander Isola (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Andritz AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: disposition

date: 29.04.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange

currency: Euro

price volume

46.00 5,500

46.00 1,790

total volume: 7,290

total price: 335.340

average price: 46.00

explanation: 5,500 shares: Seller is Alexander Isola

1,790 shares: Seller is ISAL Vermögensverwaltung, with Alexander Isola as Managing Director and sole shareholder

