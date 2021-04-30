EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Dr. Alexander Isola (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 29.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro
price volume
46.00 5,500
46.00 1,790
total volume: 7,290
total price: 335.340
average price: 46.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: 5,500 shares: Seller is Alexander Isola
1,790 shares: Seller is ISAL Vermögensverwaltung, with Alexander Isola as Managing Director and sole shareholder
end of announcement euro adhoc
