EANS-News: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual Report

Bregenz - Wolford AG postpones the publication of its audited annual financial statements as at 31 December 2020 and its audited consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2020. The auditor has announced that the planned date cannot be met due to not timely received external audit evidence. The audit procedures will be finalized promptly. It is planned to publish the audited annual financial statements and the audited consolidated financial statements by 14 May 2021 at the latest. The financial calendar was adjusted.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410

mail: investor @ wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien, New York

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Wolford AG

Wolfordstraße 1

6900 Bregenz

Telefon: +43 (0) 5574 6900

Email: investor @ wolford.com

http://company.wolford.com