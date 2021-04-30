EANS-News: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft / Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements
Bregenz - Wolford AG postpones the publication of its audited annual financial statements as at 31 December 2020 and its audited consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2020. The auditor has announced that the planned date cannot be met due to not timely received external audit evidence. The audit procedures will be finalized promptly. It is planned to publish the audited annual financial statements and the audited consolidated financial statements by 14 May 2021 at the latest. The financial calendar was adjusted.
