EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the month April 2021 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 395855139 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1931810760. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 30.04.2021.

additional (optional) statements:

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 April 2021 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 395,855,139 as a result of the issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package for members of the Group Executive Team and employees of the Group. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,931,810,760.

