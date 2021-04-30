EANS-News: PALFINGER AG / Q1 2021: Positive Market Leads to Increased Revenue and Jump in Earnings

EBIT margin 9.9 percent despite cyberattack

Group revenue reaches EUR 405.9 million

Aiming for record year in 2021

______________________________________________________________________________ |in_EUR_million____|____________Q1/2020|____________Q1/2021|__________________%| |Revenue___________|______________393.2|______________405.9|______________+3.2%| |EBITDA____________|______________50.32|_______________58.5|_____________+16.3%| |EBITDA_margin_in_%|______________12.8%|_____________14.4_%|__________________-| |EBIT______________|_______________31.4|_______________40.0|_____________+27.6%| |EBIT_margin_in_%__|_______________8.0%|_______________9.9%|__________________-| |Consolidated net | 15.5| 24.5| +58.4%| |result____________|___________________|___________________|___________________| |Employees_________|_____________11,127|_____________10,905|__________________-|

The economic recovery of the second half of 2020 continued during Q1 of 2021 with a very positive impact on the development of earnings and revenue of PALFINGER AG in the first quarter. Thanks to a good product mix, the EBIT margin was 9.9 percent, that is clearly above the previous year's figure of 8 percent.

Extra Shifts Compensate for Production Downtime

"PALFINGER faced two-weeks of production downtime due to a cyberattack at the end of January, the consequences of which are being compensated for as quickly as possible. For this reason, extra shifts are being worked at our production sites," explains PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser. "We reacted fast and efficiently to the cyberattack, successfully limited the damage and restarted production in the shortest time possible," says Klauser.

Working at Full Capacity thanks to Strong Economic Cycle

The global economic recovery is reflected in PALFINGER's good order intake and consequently full order books; therefore, all plants are working at full capacity. Economic growth of 8.4 percent is forecast for China, 6.4 percent for the USA and 4.4 percent for Europe. The upturn is being driven largely by the construction industry. The timber industry is developing positively too. However, the upturn is accompanied by rising raw material prices which results in higher costs along the supply chain. "We also have to keep in mind the risk of limited material availability," says Klauser.

Key Financials

Revenue of PALFINGER AG amounted to EUR 405.9 million in Q1 of 2021 compared with EUR 393.2 million for the same period in the previous year. This represents an increase of EUR 12.7 million, or 3.2 percent.

EBITDA increased by 16.3 percent compared with Q1 of 2020, to EUR 58.5 million. The operating result (EBIT) increased from EUR 31.4 million in Q1 of 2020 to EUR 40.0 million in Q1 2021. The consolidated net result as at March 31, 2021 was EUR 24.5 million compared to EUR 15.5 million for the same period in the previous year.

Net debt was able to be reduced significantly to EUR 386 million, thanks in particular to optimized working capital management.

The equity ratio increased from 37.6 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year to 39.0 percent. The net debt to EBITDA ratio fell to 1.96 in Q1 of 2021 and was below the target of 2.0 for the first time since 2011.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2021 management is aiming for a record year with revenues in excess of EUR 1.75 billion and an EBIT of more than EUR 149 million. However, despite full order books and the worldwide economic upswing, there are substantial risk factors such as supply chain limitations, higher raw material prices, production capacity bottlenecks and uncertainty concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABOUT PALFINGER AG

The international mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the global leader for innovative crane and lifting solutions. With a workforce of approximately 11,000, 34 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships and maintenance centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER is always close to the customer.

As the leader in its engineering field, the company aims to ensure its partners' business success in the long term by providing solutions and products that remain economically and ecologically viable in the future. Its broad product and model portfolio allows PALFINGER to take digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence to new levels.

As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convinced that thinking and acting in the interests of sustainability plays a vital role in successful business operations. This is why the company assumes social, ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2020 achieved a revenue of EUR 1.53 billion.

