EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Oberbank AG (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Lenzing AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 28.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange – XVIE
currency: Euro

price volume
116.00 800
115.60 600
115.40 500

total volume: 1,900
total price: 219,860
average price: 115.72

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0005

