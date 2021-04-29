EANS-Tip Announcement: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Annual Financial Report 2020 as of 31.12.2020

The company Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

English:

Publication Date: 29.04.2021

Publication Location:

https://www.vig.com/en/investor-relations/downloads/annual-reports.html

