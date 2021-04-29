Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Tip Announcement: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Annual Financial Report 2020 as of 31.12.2020

The company Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 29.04.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.vig.com/en/investor-relations/downloads/annual-reports.html

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, ATX, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

Das Wiener Lager, die öst...

  • Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Schottenring 30
    1010 Wien
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
    Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
    1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

    Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
    Head of Investor Relations
    Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
    Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
    E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: