EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for 2020

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual & Special Corporate Meetings/Company Information

Vienna - Austria, April 27, 2021 - At the 132nd Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding, the Executive Board's proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share to the shareholders for the financial year 2020 was approved.

Dr Stefan Fida, Birgit Noggler and Dr Astrid Skala-Kuhmann were re-elected as Supervisory Board members. Resolutions were also taken on all other items on the agenda in accordance with the presented resolution proposals.

At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which took place following the Annual General Meeting, Dr Walter Koppensteiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Dr Stefan Fida, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, were re-confirmed in their functions.

Monika Schartner and Herbert Ofner were newly elected to the Supervisory Board as staff representatives. They succeed Sigrid Haipl and Michaela Jagschitz, who resigned from their functions due to retirement.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/15/5/10705054/1/2021-04-27_Semperit_Press_release_AGM_2021.pdf

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-310

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX GP, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com