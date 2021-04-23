EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Q1 2021 Trading Update

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Notice of Q1 2021 Trading Update

23 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, will announce its first quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2021, on Tuesday 4 May 2021.

There will be a webcast for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CEST. Please contact scatrium @ fticonsulting.com for the details.

For further information:

FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis scatrium @ fticonsulting.com

