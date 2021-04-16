Alle
EANS-Adhoc: Preliminary results for financial year 2020/21.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Annual Result
16.04.2021

Vienna - The financial year 2020/21 of Kapsch TrafficCom ended on March 31, 2021. Based on preliminary figures, the company expects revenues of about EUR 500 million. The operating result (EBIT) including negative special effects will be a loss of about EUR 124 million. The most relevant negative special effects account for an EBIT impact of about EUR -139 million and include:

  • EUR -79 million: Adjustment of project margins and provisions for onerous contracts, particularly for projects in North America
  • EUR -21 million: Goodwill impairment
  • EUR -14 million: Provisions for restructurings
  • EUR -8 million: Provision for lawsuit in the USA
  • EUR -8 million: Currency effects
  • EUR -6 million: Impairment of inventory
  • EUR -3 million: Impairment of trade receivables

Despite the significantly negative result, the equity ratio still amounts to about 14%.

As of March 31, 2021, Kapsch TrafficCom held liquid funds in excess of EUR 100 million.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0002

