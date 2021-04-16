EANS-Adhoc: Preliminary results for financial year 2020/21.
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Annual Result
16.04.2021
Vienna - The financial year 2020/21 of Kapsch TrafficCom ended on March 31, 2021. Based on preliminary figures, the company expects revenues of about EUR 500 million. The operating result (EBIT) including negative special effects will be a loss of about EUR 124 million. The most relevant negative special effects account for an EBIT impact of about EUR -139 million and include:
- EUR -79 million: Adjustment of project margins and provisions for onerous contracts, particularly for projects in North America
- EUR -21 million: Goodwill impairment
- EUR -14 million: Provisions for restructurings
- EUR -8 million: Provision for lawsuit in the USA
- EUR -8 million: Currency effects
- EUR -6 million: Impairment of inventory
- EUR -3 million: Impairment of trade receivables
Despite the significantly negative result, the equity ratio still amounts to about 14%.
As of March 31, 2021, Kapsch TrafficCom held liquid funds in excess of EUR 100 million.
end of announcement euro adhoc
