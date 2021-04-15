EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Johann Pleininger (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: Conditional Transaction

date: 15.04.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

0 7,879

total volume: 7,879

total price: 0

average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The shares to be transferred are an integral element of the annual bonus of Executive Board members for 2020. The level of the annual bonus for 2020 is determined by the target annual bonus as defined in the service contracts of Executive Board members and by the target achievement as determined by the Supervisory Board of OMV. At least one third of the annual bonus for 2020 is allocated in shares ("Equity Deferral 2020"). The concrete percentage of the share component is defined in the service contract of the Executive Board member. The exact number of shares to be transferred under the Equity Deferral 2020 is determined after the performance period ended and the annual bonus has been calculated based on the achievement of the performance criteria, based on OMV's average share price (= average of closing prices at the Vienna Stock Exchange) over the three-month period November 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021. The concrete number of shares under the Equity Deferral 2020 for the Member of the Executive Board, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 7,879 shares. According to the share plan, the vesting date is subject to the approval of the level of achieved performance criteria and the share transfer by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has provided its approval on April 15, 2021. The shares to be transferred constitute treasury shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

