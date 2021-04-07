EANS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe - Acquisition of the Aegon entities prevented by Hungary for the moment
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
07.04.2021
Vienna - VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe received a decree yesterday afternoon in which the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior announced that the intended acquisition by a foreign investor of the Aegon companies in Hungary is denied. As part of the approval process, Vienna Insurance Group has been in constructive talks with the responsible Hungarian Minister of Finance since January 2021. The decree is in contradiction with the course of the talks to date. Vienna Insurance Group expects that this issue will be resolved positively in the near future.
The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market:
ISSUE TITEL ISIN TRADING SEGMENT Share AT0000908504 Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange, Official Market Senior sustainability bond 2021 AT0000A2QL75 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market VIG subordinated bond 2015 AT0000A1D5E1 Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market VIG subordinated bond 2013 AT0000A12GN0 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market
