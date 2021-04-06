EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Gerhard HANKE (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: common share
type: Acquisition as part of an employee share program as defined in Art. 19 date: 02.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro
price volume
target price 15.4.21 tbd (target price)
total volume: tbd (target price)
total price: EUR 9,000
average price: tbd (target price)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com