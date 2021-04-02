EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANDRITZ AG was informed about the following major holdings notification on April 02, 2021:

Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: Wolfgang Leitner

Name of shareholder(s): Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Cerberus Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

Total position of the person subject to notification obligation as of March 31, 2021:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 31.50% | 0.00% | 31.50% | 104,000,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 31.50% | | 31.50% | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000730007_|__________6,000|_____32,749,544|__________0.01%|__________31.49%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________32,755,544___________|_____________31.50%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held| other | | | No. | Name |controlled| directly |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. | (%) | held | both (%) | | | | | | directly | | |__________|____________________|__________|___________|____(%)____|___________| |____1_____|Wolfgang_Leitner____|__________|______0.01%|___________|______0.01%| | |Cerberus | | | | | | 2 |Vermögensverwaltungs| 1 | 0.77%| | 0.77%| |__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________| | 3 |Custos | 1 | | | | |__________|Privatstiftung______|__________|___________|___________|___________| | |Custos | | | | | | 4 |Vermögensverwaltungs| 3 | 30.72%| | 30.72%| |__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________|

Other comments:

Pursuant to the merger agreement dated March 19, 2021, Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH, as transferor company, was merged with Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, as acquiring company, when the registration was made in the Companies' Register on March 31, 2021.

With this registration, the financial instruments of Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH created due to the signing of the merger agreement were cancelled and the assets including the 5.72% stake in ANDRITZ AG of Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH were transferred to Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH. Hence, the latter now holds another 5.72% of the shares in ANDRITZ AG in addition to its previous 25% direct holding, thus bringing its total stake to 30.72%.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com