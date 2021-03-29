Alle
EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C KB Holding GmbH, FN 470503t (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Petra Preining
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Semperit AG Holding
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000785555
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: Pledge of shares
date: 26.03.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro

price volume
0/not quantifiable 10,286,718

total volume: 10,286,718
total price: 0/not quantifiable
average price: 0/not quantifiable

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX GP, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

