EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: B&C KB Holding GmbH, FN 470503t (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Petra Preining
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
issuer information:
name: Semperit AG Holding
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000785555
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: Pledge of shares
date: 26.03.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
0/not quantifiable 10,286,718
total volume: 10,286,718
total price: 0/not quantifiable
average price: 0/not quantifiable
