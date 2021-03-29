EANS-DD: Semperit AG Holding / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: B&C KB Holding GmbH, FN 470503t (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Mag. Petra Preining

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Semperit AG Holding

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PG9O7YFYX5UM88

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000785555

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: Pledge of shares

date: 26.03.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

0/not quantifiable 10,286,718

total volume: 10,286,718

total price: 0/not quantifiable

average price: 0/not quantifiable

