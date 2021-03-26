EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q1 2021

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

26.03.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q1 2021

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 26 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, under the Scrip Dividend Programme, an election was made for 46.4% of the shares to receive the Q1 2021 dividend in the form of Scrip Dividend, resulting in the issuance of 4,560,813 new shares.

Shareholders were given the opportunity between 15 March 2021 and 26 March 2021 to make an election to receive the Q1 2021 dividend in the form of a Scrip Dividend, otherwise the Q1 2021 dividend will be paid in cash. Both the Scrip Dividend and the cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on 31 March 2021.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis:

atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium @ fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis:

atrium@fticonsulting.com