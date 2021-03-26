EANS-Other capital market information: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

TERMINATION OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 2020

Jersey, 26 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in accordance with Sec 7 para 4 of the Austrian Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018) and Art 2 para 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, that the share buy-back programme which commenced on 20 March 2020 (the "Buy-Back Programme 2020") has been terminated with effect from today.

A total of 687,255 no-par value shares issued to bearers (ISIN JE00B3DCF752) have been acquired in the period between 20 March 2020 and 26 March 2021 at a total purchase price of EUR 1,774,030. This corresponds to 0.1757% of the total number of 391,085,462 shares issued as per 26 March 2021. The weighted average price per share was EUR 2.58. The highest consideration per share paid within the framework of the Buy-Back Programme 2020 was EUR 2.75 and the lowest was EUR 2.03. The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by Atrium and exclusively via the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

Details of transactions effected within the scope of the Buy-Back Programme 2020 that have to be announced under Sec 7 of the Austrian Publication Regulation and Art 2 para 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and of any amendments to the Buy-Back Programme 2020 that have to be announced under Sec 6 of the Austrian Publication Regulation and Art 2 para 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, have been published on Atriums website https://www.aere.com/sharebuy.aspx [https://www.aere.com/sharebuy.aspx].

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

