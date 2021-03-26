EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

26.03.2021

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

(the "Company")

Result of AGM

Jersey, 26 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner and manager of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that at its Annual General Meeting which took place today (the "AGM") all proposed resolutions detailed in the circular published on 10 March 2021 were passed.

A breakdown of the results by the number of votes cast for each resolution and by percentage of votes cast (rounded to two decimal places) is as follows:

______________________________________________________________________________ |Resolution_________________|For________|%______|Against__|%____|Abstain|%_____| | | | | | | | | | 1. Receiving the Annual | | | | | | | | Accounts of the |253,957,277|100.00%| 0|0.00%| 0| 0.00%| | Company for the year | | | | | | | | ended 31 December 2020| | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. The re-election of | | | | | | | | Chaim Katzman as a |253,152,763| 99.68%| 0|0.00%|804,514| 0.32%| | Director | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. The re-election of | | | | | | | | Neil Flanzraich as a |253,957,241|100.00%| 0|0.00%| 36| 0.00%| | Director | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. The re-election of | | | | | | | | Andrew Wignall as a |253,957,241|100.00%| 0|0.00%| 36| 0.00%| | Director | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. The re-election of | | | | | | | | Lucy Lilley as a |253,957,241|100.00%| 0|0.00%| 36| 0.00%| | Director | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. The re-election of | | | | | | | | David Fox as a |253,957,241|100.00%| 0|0.00%| 36| 0.00%| | Director | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. The re-election of |253,957,241|100.00%| 0|0.00%| 36| 0.00%| | Oren Hod as a Director| | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. The reappointment of | | | | | | | | PricewaterhouseCoopers|253,957,277|100.00%| 0|0.00%| 0| 0.00%| | CI LLP as auditors of | | | | | | | | the Company | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. Authorising the | | | | | | | | Directors to agree the|253,957,277|100.00%| 0|0.00%| 0| 0.00%| | auditors' remuneration| | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. Renewing the limited | | | | | | | | authority conferred on|253,957,241|100.00%| 36|0.00%| 0| 0.00%| | the Directors to offer| | | | | | | | Scrip Dividend | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. Conferring a limited | | | | | | | | authority on the | | | | | | | | Directors to buyback |253,957,241|100.00%| 36|0.00%| 0| 0.00%| | the Company's Shares | | | | | | | | [1] | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. Renewing the limited | | | | | | | | authority conferred on| | | | | | | | the Directors to issue|245,190,267| 96.55%|8,767,010|3.45%| 0| 0.00%| | Shares and/or | | | | | | | | securities convertible| | | | | | | | into Shares | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______| | | | | | | | | | 1. Conferring a limited | | | | | | | | authority on the | | | | | | | | Directors to issue |244,385,789| 96.23%|9,571,488|3.77%| 0| 0.00%| | quasi-equity | | | | | | | | securities. | | | | | | | |___________________________|___________|_______|_________|_____|_______|______|

Annex

Please see below information in accordance with Section 2 of the Austrian Publication Regulation:

In the AGM, the Company has been generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, to make on-market purchases of its shares including for the avoidance of doubt by tender offer, (either for retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or for cancellation), provided that:

1. the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased is 50 million shares in the share capital of the Company;

2. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be EUR0.01;

3. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share is, in respect of a share contracted to be purchased on any day, an amount equal to the EPRA Net Reinvestment Value ("EPRA NRV") per share last published by the Company prior to the date on which the shares are contracted to be purchased;

4. the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this resolution, unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such time by a special resolution of the Company in a general meeting, and in any event this authority shall expire no later than 31 July 2022; and 5. the Company may conclude a contract to purchase shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be completed wholly or partly after such expiry, and may make a purchase of shares in pursuance of any such contract as if the authority hereby conferred had not expired.

-Ends-

For further information:

FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Andrew Davis

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

[1] Please refer to the Annex

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

FTI Consulting:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Andrew Davis