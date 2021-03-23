EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANDRITZ AG was informed about the following major holdings notification on March 22, 2021:

Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: Wolfgang Leitner

Name of shareholder(s): Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Cerberus Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH

Total position of the person subject to notification obligation as of March 19, 2021:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 31.50% | 0.00% | 31.50% | 104,000,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 31.50% | | 31.50% | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000730007_|__________6,000|_____32,749,544|__________0.01%|__________31.49%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________32,755,544___________|_____________31.50%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held| other | | | No. | Name |controlled| directly |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. | (%) | held | both (%) | | | | | | directly | | |__________|____________________|__________|___________|____(%)____|___________| |____1_____|Wolfgang_Leitner____|__________|______0.01%|___________|______0.01%| | |Cerberus | | | | | | 2 |Vermögensverwaltungs| 1 | 0.77%| | 0.77%| |__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________| | 3 |Custos | 1 | | | | |__________|Privatstiftung______|__________|___________|___________|___________| | |Custos | | | | | | 4 |Vermögensverwaltungs| 3 | 25.00%| 5.72%| 30.72%| |__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________| | 5 |Certus Beteiligungs-| 4 | 5.72%| | 5.72%| |__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________|

Other comments:

On March 19, 2021, Custos Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH and Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH established a merger agreement in which the assets of Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH together with 5.72% of the shares in ANDRITZ AG will be transferred to Custos Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH. When the merger has been registered, Custos Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH will hold another 5.72% of the shares in addition to the 25% it already holds at the moment, thus directly holding a total of 30.72% of the shares in ANDRITZ AG.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com