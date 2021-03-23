EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA 2020|21: EBIT 10 % below prior year

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Earnings Forecast

23.03.2021

Vienna - To date, AGRANA had been expecting an overall annual EBIT in 2020|21 of at least EUR 87.1 million. Following a provisional review of the figures, the Group is now expected to achieve provisional earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year in an amount of EUR 78.7 million (prior year: EUR 87.1 million). Group revenue will amount to around EUR 2,550 million (2019|20: EUR 2,480.7 million).

Besides the anticipated, significantly weaker, operating performance in the fourth quarter 2020|21, extraordinary items in the fruit preparations business are the main reason why EBIT in 2020|21 is below the level of the prior year.

The 2020|21 annual report will be published as planned on 11 May 2021.

