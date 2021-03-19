EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANDRITZ AG was informed about the following major holdings notification on March 18, 2021:

Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: Wolfgang Leitner

Name of shareholder(s): Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Cerberus Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH

Total position of the person subject to notification obligation as of March 17, 2021:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 31.50% | 0.00% | 31.50% | 104,000,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 31.50% | | 31.50% | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000730007_|__________6,000|_____32,749,544|__________0.01%|__________31.49%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________32,755,544___________|_____________31.50%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held| other | | | No. | Name |controlled| directly |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. | (%) | held | both (%) | | | | | | directly | | |__________|____________________|__________|___________|____(%)____|___________| |____1_____|Wolfgang_Leitner____|__________|______0.01%|___________|______0.01%| | |Cerberus | | | | | | 2 |Vermögensverwaltungs| 1 | 0.77%| | 0.77%| |__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________| | 3 |Custos | 1 | | | | |__________|Privatstiftung______|__________|___________|___________|___________| | |Custos | | | | | | 4 |Vermögensverwaltungs| 3 | 25.00%| | 25.00%| |__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________| | 5 |Certus Beteiligungs-| 4 | 5.72%| | 5.72%| |__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________|

Other comments:

Pursuant to the merger agreement dated March 4, 2021, Salapo Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, as transferor company, was merged with Custos Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH, as acquiring company, when the registration was made in the Companies' Register on March 17, 2021. With this registration, the financial instruments of Custos Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH created due to signing of the merger agreement were canceled and the stake that Salapo Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH held in Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH was transferred to Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH. Hence, the latter now holds another 5.72% of the shares in ANDRITZ AG indirectly via Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH in addition to its previous 25% direct holding, thus bringing its total stake to 30.72%.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com