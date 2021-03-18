EANS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group successfully places EUR 500 million sustainability bond

18.03.2021

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe today successfully placed sustainability senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million (the "Sustainability Notes") with institutional investors in Austria and abroad. The Senior Notes have a tenor of 15 years and bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.00% per annum. The issue price was set at 99.282% of the nominal amount.

Admission of the Sustainability Notes to the official trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange has been applied for.

The following securities of VIG are admitted for trading on a regulated market:

ISSUE TITEL ISIN TRADING SEGMENT Share AT0000908504 Vienna and Prague Stock Exchange, Official Market VIG subordinated bond 2015 AT0000A1D5E1 Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market VIG subordinated bond 2013 AT0000A12GN0 Vienna Stock Exchange, Second Regulated Market

