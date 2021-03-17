EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply biomass boiler plant to Fjernvarme Fyn Produktion A/S in Odense, Denmark

Graz - MARCH 17, 2021. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from the Danish energy company Fjernvarme Fyn Produktion A/S to deliver a new biomass boiler plant complete with auxiliary equipment for their "Bio Blok 2" project. The plant will be located on Fjernvarme Fyn's existing combined heat and power plant site in Odense, on the island of Funen in Denmark, some 170 km west of the capital Copenhagen. This new plant will supply district heat to the Odense area and is also prepared for electricity production at a later stage. Start-up of the boiler is scheduled for 2023.

The "Bio Blok 2" project is an important part of Fjernvarme Fyn's goal of abandoning the use of coal at their combined heat and power plants by 2022 and contributing to the national objective of a 70 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. Fjernvarme Fyn delivers about 97 percent of the district heat requirement in Odense, providing heat for more than 100,000 households and large greenhouses.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes a biomass-fired boiler with flue gas cleaning and a flue gas condenser with absorption heat pump technology. Based on the ANDRITZ EcoFluid bubbling fluidized bed design, the boiler combines high efficiency with excellent environmental performance. The flue gas condenser with heat pump technology after the boiler significantly increases the district heat output and, therefore, improves the plant efficiency.

This new plant will be fuelled by wood chips as the main fuel and wood, olive and/or sunflower shell pellets as secondary fuel. The plant is capable of supplying close to 180 MW of heat to the district heating network and reaching record efficiency of almost 120 percent.

This order from Fjernvarme Fyn once again demonstrates ANDRITZ's strong global position in the supply of state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly biomass boilers.

