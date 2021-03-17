EANS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI continues to focus on digitalization and profitable growth

Vienna - 17 March 2021. Today, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published its FY 2020 Annual Report and updated its outlook. There were no material changes to the key figures compared to the preliminary numbers published on 5 February 2021.

RBI generated consolidated profit of EUR 804 million, demonstrating the resilience of the business in a challenging environment. Earnings were nonetheless significantly lower year-on-year, reflecting the lockdowns, the subsequent recession, rate cuts and CEE currency weakness. The bank's digitalization strategy proved to be a strong advantage, especially during the pandemic. This strategy will continue to be consistently executed and thereby support future growth at attractive returns.

The complete 2020 Annual Report can also be found online at http:// ar2020.rbinternational.com [http://ar2020.rbinternational.com/].

Outlook

We expect modest loan growth in the first half of 2021, accelerating in the second half of the year.

The provisioning ratio for FY 2021 is expected to be around 75 basis points, as moratoria and government support programs expire.

We remain committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent - possibly as soon as 2022 depending on the speed of the recovery.

We expect the consolidated return on equity to improve in 2021, and we target 11 per cent in the medium term.

We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent for the medium term.

Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of consolidated profit.

Monetary values in 2020 2019 Change 2018 2017 2016 EUR million Income statement 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 Net interest income 3,241 3,412 (5.0)% 3,362 3,225 2,935 Net fee and 1,738 1,797 (3.3)% 1,791 1,719 1,497 commission income General administrative (2,949) (3,093) (4.7)% (3,048) (3,011) (2,848) expenses Operating result 2,246 2,382 (5.7)% 2,330 2,164 1,844 Impairment losses on (630) (234) 169.1% (166) (312) (754) financial assets Profit/loss before 1,233 1,767 (30.2)% 1,753 1,612 886 tax Profit/loss after 910 1,365 (33.3)% 1,398 1,246 574 tax Consolidated profit/ 804 1,227 (34.5)% 1,270 1,116 463 loss Statement of 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12 financial position Loans to banks 11,952 9,435 26.7% 9,998 10,741 9,900 Loans to customers 90,671 91,204 (0.6)% 80,866 77,745 70,514 Deposits from banks 29,121 23,607 23.4% 23,980 22,378 12,816 Deposits from 102,112 96,214 6.1% 87,038 84,974 71,538 customers Equity 14,288 13,765 3.8% 12,413 11,241 9,232 Total assets 165,959 152,200 9.0% 140,115 135,146 111,864 Key ratios 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 Return on equity 9.2% 14.2% (5.0) PP 16.3% 16.2% 10.3% before tax Return on equity 6.8% 11.0% (4.2) PP 12.7% 12.5% 6.7% after tax Consolidated return 6.4% 11.0% (4.5) PP 12.6% 12.2% 5.8% on equity Cost/income ratio 56.8% 56.5% 0.3 PP 56.7% 58.2% 60.7% Return on assets 0.77% 1.18% (0.42) PP 1.33% 1.23% 0.79% before tax Net interest margin (average interest- 2.15% 2.44% (0.29) PP 2.50% 2.48% 2.78% bearing assets) Provisioning ratio (average loans to 0.68% 0.26% 0.42 PP 0.21% 0.41% 1.05% customers) Bank-specific 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12 information NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1% (0.2) PP 2.6% 4.0% - NPE coverage ratio 61.5% 61.0% 0.5 PP 58.3% 56.1% - Total risk-weighted 78,864 77,966 1.2% 72,672 71,902 60,061 assets (RWA) Common equity tier 1 13.6% 13.9% (0.3) PP 13.4% 12.7% 13.6% ratio (fully loaded) Tier 1 ratio (fully 15.7% 15.4% 0.3 PP 14.9% 13.6% 13.6% loaded) Total capital ratio 18.4% 17.9% 0.5 PP 18.2% 17.8% 18.9% (fully loaded) Stock data 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 1/1-31/12 Earnings per share 2.22 3.54 (37.4)% 3.68 3.34 1.58 in EUR Closing price in EUR 16.68 22.39 (25.5)% 22.20 30.20 17.38 (31/12) High (closing 22.92 24.31 (5.7)% 35.32 30.72 18.29 prices) in EUR Low (closing prices) 11.25 18.69 (39.8)% 21.30 17.67 10.21 in EUR Number of shares in 328.94 328.94 0.0% 328.94 328.94 292.98 million (31/12) Market capitalization in 5,487 7,365 (25.5)% 7,302 9,934 5,092 EUR million (31/12) Dividend per share 0.48 - - 0.93 0.62 - in EUR Resources 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12 31/12 Employees as at reporting date 45,414 46,873 (3.1)% 47,079 49,700 48,556 (full-time equivalents) Business outlets 1,857 2,040 (9.0)% 2,159 2,409 2,506 Customers in million 17.2 16.7 2.5% 16.1 16.5 14.1

