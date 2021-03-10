EANS-Voting Rights: Lenzing AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification:

* Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: NN Group N.V.

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 09.03.2021

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 5,13 % | 0,00 % | 5,13 % | 26 550 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 4,02 % | | 4,02 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000644505_|_______________|______1_066_455|_______________|__________4,02_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1_066_455___________|_____________4,02_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held| other | Total of | | No. | Name |controlled | directly |instruments | both (%) | | | | by No. | (%) | held | | |__________|_________________|___________|___________|directly_(%)|____________| |____1_____|NN_Group_N.V.____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | 2 |NN Insurance | 1 | | | | |__________|Eurasia_N.V._____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Investment | | | | | | 3 |Partners Holdings| 2 | | | | |__________|N.V._____________|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Investment | | | | | | 4 |Partners | 3 | | | | | |International | | | | | |__________|Holdings_B.V.____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | 5 |NN Investment | 4 | 0,09 %| | 0,09 %| |__________|Partners_B.V.____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Investment | | | | | | 6 |Partners Belgium | 4 | 0,23 %| | 0,23 %| |__________|S.A._____________|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Investment | | | | | | 7 |Partners C.R., | 4 | 0,01 %| | 0,01 %| |__________|a.s._____________|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |Nationale- | | | | | | 8 |Nederlanden | 2 | | | | |__________|Nederland_B.V.___|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |Nationale- | | | | | | 9 |Nederlanden | 8 | 4,54 %| | 4,54 %| | |Levensverzekering| | | | | |__________|Maatschappij_N.V.|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |Nationale- | | | | | | 10 |Nederlanden | 8 | 0,21 %| | 0,21 %| | |Schadeverzekering| | | | | |__________|Maatschappij_N.V.|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Re | | | | | | 11 |(Netherlands) | 8 | 0,05 %| | 0,05 %| |__________|N.V._____________|___________|___________|____________|____________| |__________|_________________|___________|___________|____________|____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights

10. Other comments: In our previous notification dated 10.03.2021 just a few minutes earlier, in the section 6, we did not mention our "Position of previous notification (if applicable)", we have filled those details now and hence we are resubmitting it.

Receipt of participation notification on 10.03.2021

