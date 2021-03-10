EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q1 2021

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q1 2021

Jersey, 10 March 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that a circular setting out details on the election being offered to Shareholders to receive a Scrip Dividend for the Q1 2021 dividend distribution is now available on the Company's website. Unless a Shareholder informs the Company that it elects to receive the Scrip Dividend, the Q1 2021 dividend will be distributed in cash. The relevant Q1 2021 dividend distribution timetable is set out below.

______________________________________________________________________________ |Q1 dividend | |______________________________________________________________________________| |Event | Time and/or date| |______________________________________|_______________________________________| |Q1 Ex-dividend date | 11 March 2021| |______________________________________|_______________________________________| |Q1 Dividend record date | 12 March 2021| |______________________________________|_______________________________________| |Commencement election period Q1 | 09.00 a.m. (CET) on 15 March 2021| |dividend | | |______________________________________|_______________________________________| |Conclusion election period Q1 dividend| 4.00 p.m. (CET) on 26 March 2021| |______________________________________|_______________________________________| |Q1 Dividend payment date | 31 March 2021| |______________________________________|_______________________________________|

The Scrip dividend programme is offered to shareholders subject to the renewal of the authorisation to issue Scrip shares in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Neither the Company nor Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. shall be liable for any loss arising out of a failure of the election to be received by Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. before conclusion of the election period. For further information, reference is made to the aforementioned circular.

Scrip Dividend exchange ratio

The number of new shares allotted to Shareholders that elect to receive the Scrip Dividend will be one new share for every 39.7932 shares held by the electing Shareholder. The exchange ratio has been calculated based on the volume weighted average price of Atrium shares on Euronext Amsterdam and the Vienna Stock Exchange during the reference period from 3 March 2021 until 9 March 2021, minus the dividend of 6.75EURcents and a 2% discount set by the Directors, which amounts to EUR2.6860.

No fraction of a New Share will be allotted. Any entitlement which results in a fractional New Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, with a cash payment to be made to the relevant Shareholder in respect of the fraction.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium @ fticonsulting.com [atrium @ fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centers in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com