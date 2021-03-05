EANS-Voting Rights: Lenzing AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

Overview

1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification:

* Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: NN Group N.V.

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 03.03.2021

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4,02 % | 0,00 % | 4,02 % | 26 550 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000644505_|_______________|______1_066_455|_______________|__________4,02_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1_066_455___________|_____________4,02_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held| other | Total of | | No. | Name |controlled | directly |instruments | both (%) | | | | by No. | (%) | held | | |__________|_________________|___________|___________|directly_(%)|____________| |____1_____|NN_Group_N.V.____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | 2 |NN Insurance | 1 | | | | |__________|Eurasia_N.V._____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Investment | | | | | | 3 |Partners Holdings| 2 | | | | |__________|N.V._____________|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Investment | | | | | | 4 |Partners | 3 | | | | | |International | | | | | |__________|Holdings_B.V.____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | 5 |NN Investment | 4 | 0,09 %| | 0,09 %| |__________|Partners_B.V.____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Investment | | | | | | 6 |Partners Belgium | 4 | 0,23 %| | 0,23 %| |__________|S.A______________|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Investment | | | | | | 7 |Partners C.R., | 4 | 0,01 %| | 0,01 %| |__________|a.s______________|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |Nationale- | | | | | | 8 |Nederlanden | 2 | | | | |__________|Nederland_B.V____|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |NN Re | | | | | | 9 |(Netherlands) | 8 | 0,05 %| | 0,05 %| |__________|N.V._____________|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |Nationale- | | | | | | 10 |Nederlanden | 8 | 0,16 %| | 0,16 %| | |Schadeverzekering| | | | | |__________|Maatschappij_N.V.|___________|___________|____________|____________| | |Nationale- | | | | | | 11 |Nederlanden | 8 | 3,48 %| | 3,48 %| | |Levensverzekering| | | | | |__________|Maatschappij_N.V_|___________|___________|____________|____________| |__________|_________________|___________|___________|____________|____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights

10. Other comments: -

Receipt of participation notification on 05.03.2021

end of announcement euro adhoc

