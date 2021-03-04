EANS-Tip Announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Atrium Annual Financial Report 2020
The company Atrium European Real Estate Limited is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 04.03.2021
Publication Location:
http://go.ots.at/PW0gZ4kQ
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
FTI Consulting
+44 20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Andrew Davis