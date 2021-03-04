EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / 2020 Financial results and dividend update

2020 Financial results and dividend update

Ad hoc announcement- Jersey, 4 March 2021, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, reports its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

A more detailed announcement providing the highlights for 2020 will be distributed and available, along with the full 2020 Annual Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.

Key financial figures for 2020 are provided below:

2020 - Key financial and operational figures

In EURm 12M 2020 12M 2019 CHANGE %/ppt Net rental income ("NRI") 138.9 176.4 (21.3) NRI excl. impact of disposals 151.4 176.4 (14.2) EPRA Like-for-Like NRI 98.9 116.9 (15.4) EBITDA 118.8 153.6 (22.6) EBITDA margin (%) 86% 87% (1.0) Company adjusted EPRA earnings 74.3 106.0 (29.9) Occupancy rate (%) 92.3% 97.0% (4.7) Operating margin (%) 89.9% 94.2% (4.3)

Dividend

* The Board decided to maintain the Group's annual dividend, payable as a capital repayment at EURCents 27 per share for 2021, demonstrating its continued confidence in the Group's prospects and its evolving strategy. The dividend will be paid in equal quarterly instalments and will continue to be subject to a quarterly review by the Board.

* The Board has also resolved to offer shareholders the option to receive each of the 2021 quarterly dividend distributions either in cash or in newly issued shares at a 2% discount to the reference share price via a Scrip Dividend Programme, subject to the renewal of the authorisation to issue Scrip shares in the next Annual General Meeting.

* The first quarterly dividend of 6.75 EURcents per share is due to be paid as a capital repayment on 31 March 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 12 March 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 11 March 2021. The election date for a scrip dividend will start on 15 March 2021 and end on 26 March 2021.

* A circular setting out further details on the election being offered to shareholders pursuant to the scrip dividend alternative including the election instructions and information on the exchange ratio, will be posted to shareholders before the start of the election period, and will be available on the Company's website.

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

