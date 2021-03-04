EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / EGM to be adjourned indefinitely (sine die)

03.03.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

EGM to be adjourned indefinitely (sine die)

Jersey, 4 March 2021. Further to its announcement of 25 February 2021, the Company announces today its intention to adjourn indefinitely (sine die) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company intended to be convened on 12 March 2021 (the "EGM").

Following the circulation of the above announcement, the Company has reconsidered the need for a separate EGM, and instead opted for a more efficient process by obtaining the required authorisation at the Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place later this month, with a separate notice to follow in due course. The Company therefore intends to adjourn the EGM sine die.

