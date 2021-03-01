EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: David Davies (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706

description of the financial instrument: ordinary share

type: acquisition

date: 26.02.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna

currency: Euro

price volume

EUR 28.066913 9,200

total volume: 9,200

total price: 258,215.5996

average price: 28.066913

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com