EANS-Adhoc: AD HOC announcement according to art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Association of Volksbanks achieves preliminary profit after tax of EUR 20 million in fiscal 2020

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet

26.02.2021

Vienna - Association of Volksbanks achieves preliminary profit after tax of EUR 20 million in fiscal 2020.

The preliminary profit after tax of the Association of Volksbanks in 2020 amounted to EUR 20.0 million which is EUR 128.4 million below the previous year's result. The preliminary total assets of the Association of Volksbanks increased by 6.8% year-on-year to EUR 29.4 billion. The preliminary own funds ratio as of December 31, 2020 was 19.2%, and the preliminary common equity tier 1 ratio was 14.1%. The preliminary net profit after tax of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG Group amounted to EUR 30.8 million. As of December 31, 2020, VOLKSBANK WIEN AG Group reported a preliminary own funds ratio of 32.7% and a preliminary common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.8%. The publication of the annual reports of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG and the Association of Volksbanks for the financial year 2020 is scheduled for April 8, 2021.

Further information on the preliminary result of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG and the Volksbanken-Verbund can be obtained on the Homepage of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG under www.volksbankwien.at/investoren in the report section.

The five biggest listed issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG in terms of issue volume:

ISIN:

AT000B122031

AT000B122023

AT000B122049

AT000B121967

AT000B122064

The issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG are admitted on the following stock exchange:

Official Market Vienna Stock Exchange

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG

Dietrichgasse 25

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 (0) 1 401 37-0

FAX: +43 (0) 1 401 37-7600

mail: monika.baeumel @ volksbankwien.at

WWW: www.volksbankwien.at

ISIN: -

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12045/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VOLKSBANK WIEN AG

Dietrichgasse 25

1030 Vienna

Austria

Investor Relations

Karl Kinsky

Tel.: +43 1 40137 - 3338

eMail: investorrelations @ volksbankwien.at

PR & Communication

Wolfgang Layr

Tel.: +43 1 40137 – 3550

eMail: wolfgang.layr @ volksbankwien.at