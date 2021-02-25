UCB Full Year Report 2020: UCB - sustaining growth, now and into
the future
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - · Revenue increased to EUR 5.3 billion (+9%, +8% CER[1])netsalestoEUR5.1billion(+8%,+7%CER)·Underlyingprofitability(adj.EBITDA[2])wasEUR1.4billion(+1%,-4%CER)or27%ofrevenue·R&Dupdate:bimekizumabfiledwithFDAandEMAforpsoriasis;timelinesforlatestagepipelineconfirmed-despitepandemic·Financialoutlookfor2021:RevenueexpectedtoreachEUR5.45-5.65billion,adjustedEBITDA[2]27-28%ofrevenue,CoreEPS[3]ofEUR5.60-6.10expected·Outlook2025:revenueofatleastEUR6billionandadj.EBITDAmargininthelowtomid-thirties"Weareveryimpressedbyouremployeesandpartnersfortheirresilienceandachievementsduring2020.Togetherwecontinuedtoservepatients,tookgoodcareofeachotherandjoinedforcesintheglobalresponsetoCOVID-19.2020wasanotheryearwithgoodperformanceinexecutionofourpatientvaluestrategy,ensuringsustainedgrowthforthecompanyalsointhelongerterm,"saidJean-ChristopheTellier,CEOUCB."Forthefirsttimeweshareourgrowthambitionfor2025,despiteupcomingpatentexpirations.Basedonourstrongportfolioandthepromisinglate-stagepipeline,weaimtoleadinspecificpopulationsby2025,creatingvalueforpatientsnowandintothefuture.Also,wemadeprogressinthesustainabilityareasthatarecriticaltoourlong-termsuccessandourcontributiontosociety."UCB's2020financialresults2020revenuereachedEUR5.3billion(+9%;+8%atCER).Netsaleswentupby8%toEUR5.1billion(+7%CER),drivenbythesustainedgrowthofUCB'skeyproducts.Underlyingprofitability(adjustedEBITDA2)reachedEUR1.4billion(+1%;-4%CER)reflectinghigherinvestmentsintothefutureofUCB,namelyproductlaunchesandproductdevelopment.Drivenbyotherexpenses,profitwastoEUR761million(-7%,-14%)ofwhichEUR732million(-7%;-15%CER)isattributabletotheUCBshareholders.CoreEPS[3]wereEUR5.36afterEUR5.20in2019.TheBoardofDirectorsofUCBproposesadividendofEUR1.27pershare(gross),+2%.AcquisitionsandagreementsInOctober2020,UCBacquiredanewcampuslocatedinWindlesham,SurreyforitsU.K.operationssupportingcutting-edgeresearchanddevelopment,earlymanufacturingandcommercializationofmedicines.TheacquisitionreflectsUCB'scommitmenttoretaintheU.K.asoneofitsthreeglobalhubsforresearchanddevelopment,alongsideBelgiumandtheU.S.InNovember2020,UCBacquiredHandlTherapeutics,arapidlygrowingandtransformativegenetherapycompanybasedinLeuven,BelgiumandenteredintoanewcollaborationwithLacertaTherapeutics,aFloridabasedclinicalstagegenetherapycompany.ThenewacquisitionandcollaborationwilltogetherservetorapidlyaccelerateUCB'sambitioningenetherapy.RegulatoryapprovalsVimpat®(lacosamide)-InOctober2020,theCommitteeforMedicinalProductsforHumanUse(CHMP)oftheEuropeanMedicinesAgency(EMA)hasadoptedapositiveopiniononalicenseextensionfortheanti-epilepticdrugVimpat®asadjunctivetherapyinthetreatmentofprimarygeneralizedtonic-clonicseizures(PGTCS)inadults,adolescentsandchildrenfrom4yearsofagewithidiopathicgeneralizedepilepsy-approvedintheEuropeanUnioninDecember2020.InNovember2020,theU.S.FoodandDrugAdministration(FDA)hasapprovedVimpat®asadjunctivetherapyinthetreatmentofprimarygeneralizedtonic-clonicseizuresinpatients4yearsofageandolderandVimpat®injectionforintravenoususeinchildrenfouryearsofageandolder.R&DupdateBimekizumab-InSeptember2020,theU.S.FoodandDrugAdministration(FDA)andEuropeanMedicinesAgency(EMA)acceptedmarketingapplicationsubmissionsforbimekizumabforthetreatmentofadultswithmoderatetosevereplaquepsoriasis.InJuly2020,thePhase3bstudyBERADIANT,comparingbimekizumabtoCosentyx®(secukinumab)forthetreatmentofadultswithmoderate-to-severeplaquepsoriasis,metallco-primaryandrankedsecondaryendpoints,achievingsignificantlygreaterefficacythansecukinumab.Dapirolizumabpegol:inAugust2020,UCBanditspartner,Biogen,includedthefirstpatientsintothePhase3programwithdapirolizumabpegolinpatientswithactivesystemiclupuserythematosus(SLE)despitestandard-of-caretreatment.FirstheadlineresultsareexpectedinH12024.Rozanolixizumab:UCBisfocusingitsresourcestonewpatientpopulationswithautoantibodymediatedneuro-inflammationandhighunmetmedicalneed.Withthesepatientspotentiallybenefittingfromrozanolixizumab,UCBispreparingthestartoftwoclinicalprogramsalreadyduring2021-nexttotheongoingPhase3studiesingeneralizedmyastheniagravis(gMG)andimmunethrombocytopenia(ITP).Peoplelivingwithchronicinflammatorydemyelinatingpolyneuropathy(CIDP)areaheterogenousandcomplexpatientpopulation,withapproximatelyonly30%havingdetectableautoantibodies.WhilethePhase2astudyinCIDPpatientssupportstheconductofaconfirmatoryclinicalstudy,UCBdecidedtoprioritizeautoantibodymediatedneuro-inflammationindicationsoverCIDP.Bepranemab(UCB0107)InitiationofaPhase2studyinAlzheimer'sdisease(AD)isplannedformid-2021,followingthepartnershipagreementwithRoche/Genentech.Thiswillallowtoevaluatethepotentialofbepranemabinatau-mediateddiseaseandsubsequentlyexploreoptionsindifferenttauopathypopulations,includingprogressivesupranuclearpalsy(PSP).Incontextwiththepandemic,therearenochangestotheexpectedtimelinesforthelatestagepipelineprojects.Netsalesbreak-downbycoreproductCimzia®(certolizumabpegol)-EUR1799million(+5%Act,+7%CER):forpeoplelivingwithautoimmuneandinflammatoryTNFmediateddiseases,drivenbycontinuedgrowthintheU.S.andstablenetsalesinEuropedespitevolumegrowth,reflectingthecompetitivelandscape.StronggrowthcontributorswerenewpatientpopulationsinpsoriasisandpsoriaticarthritisVimpat®(lacosamide)-EUR1072million(+10%Act,+12CER),continuestoreachmoreandmorepeoplelivingwithepilepsy,reflectedinstronggrowthinallregions.Keppra®(levetiracetam)-EUR788million(+2%Act,+5%CER),forpatientslivingwithepilepsy,thecontinuedgenericerosionintheU.S.hasbeencompensatedbyrecoveryfromalocal,one-timerebateadjustmentin2019inEuropeandcontinuedgrowthininternationalmarketsincludinginJapanwheretheUCBteamtookoverdistributionofEKeppra®frompartnerOtsukainOctober2020.Briviact®(brivaracetam)-EUR288million(+31%Act,+33%CER),forpeoplelivingwithepilepsy,isdrivenbysignificantgrowthinallregionsBriviact®isavailabletopatients.Briviact®hasadifferentmodeofactionfromVimpat®anddifferentiatesfromKeppra®Neupro®(rotigotine)-EUR319million(-2%Act,-1%CER),thepatchforParkinson'sdisease,wasalmoststableinacompetitivemarketenvironmentNayzilam®(midazolam)NasalSprayCIV,anasalrescuetreatmentforepilepsyseizureclustersintheU.S.issuccessfullylaunchedsinceDecember2019andreachednetsalesofEUR26million.Evenity®(romosozumab)haditsfirstEuropeanlaunchinMarch2020,forthetreatmentofsevereosteoporosisinpostmenopausalwomenathighriskoffracture,andreportednetsalesofEUR2million,impactedbythepandemicwhichsignificantlyimpedesoutreachtonewpatientpopulations.Evenity®isbeinglaunchedgloballybyAmgen,AstellasandUCBsince2019,withnetsalesoutsideEuropereportedbyAmgenandAstellas.2020FYfinancialhighlights
Revenuein2020increasedby9%(+8%CER)toEUR5347millionandnetsalesincreasedby8%(+7%CER)toEUR5052million.Netsalesbefore"designatedhedgingreclassifiedtonetsales"wereEUR5022millionwithaplusof5%(+7%CER).ThisgrowthwasdrivenbytheresilientUCBproductRoyaltyincomeandfeeswereEUR96million,plus22%andbenefittingfromaone-timeroyaltyrecognized.Otherrevenueincreasedby28%toEUR199millionduetohighercontractmanufacturing,milestonesandotherpaymentsfromR&Dpartners.GrossprofitreachedEUR3984million,withaplusof9%(+8%CER)andreflectingaslightlyimprovedgrossmargincomparedto2019.OperatingexpenseswentuptoEUR2891million(+14%;+16%CER)reflecting·10%highermarketingandsellingexpensesofEUR1221million-drivenbythelaunchofCimzia®inactivenon-radiographicaxialspondyloarthritis(nr-axSpA)intheU.S.andthelaunchesinJapanandChina,thelaunchofNayzilam®intheU.S.andEvenity®inEuropeaswellaslaunchpreparationsforbimekizumabforpeoplelivingwithpsoriasis,zilucoplanandrozanolixizumabinmyastheniagravisandincludeexpensesinconnectionwithaccelerateddigitaltransformationinthepandemiccontexttobetterinteractions,targetingandmarketing·23%higherresearchanddevelopmentexpensesofEUR1569million-whichincludeforthefirsttimetheR&DexpensesfortheacquiredRaPharma,EngageTherapeuticsandHandlTherapeuticsR&Dprograms.OngoinghighinvestmentsinUCB'sprogressingpipelineencompassfivelatestageassetsandincludeexpensesinconnectionwithdigitaltransformationforbetterpatientexperienceandfasterdevelopmenttime.SlightlylowerR&Dexpensesduetothepandemicrelatedtotherecruitmentpauseinthefirsthalf2020werecompensatedbyhigherpandemicrelatedexpensesforthesafetyofpatientsaswellasensuringpatientrecruitmentinthesecondhalfoftheyear.Hence,theR&Dratioreached29%in2020after26%in2019.·with+1%almoststablegeneralandadministrativeexpensesofEUR196million,reflectinglowercostsduetoCOVID-19pandemiccompensatedbydigitalbusinesstransformationactivitiesandthecontributiontotheUCBfund(EUR5million)inconnectionwithCOVID-19pandemic.OtheroperatingincomedoubledtoEUR95millionafterEUR48millionin2019-drivenbyanincomeofEUR96millioninconnectionwiththecommercializationofEvenity®incollaborationwithAmgen,afteranincomeofEUR8millionin2019,compensatingmainlyUCB'smarketing&sellingaswellasR&Dexpenses.UCB'ssharetothetotalEvenity®contributionhasturnedtopositiveearningsforthefirsttime.In2019,"other"operatingitemswereimpactedbyone-timepositivecontributionsfrominvestmentgrants,gainondivestitureandreleaseofprovisions.Underlyingoperationalprofitability-adjusted(recurring)EBITDA[4]-reachedEUR1441million(+1%,-4%CER)drivenbycontinuedrevenuegrowthandhigheroperatingexpenses,reflectingtheinvestmentsintothefutureofUCB,namelyintoproductlaunchesandclinicaldevelopment.TheadjustedEBITDAratiofor2020(in%ofrevenue)reached27%,from29%in2019.Totalimpairment,restructuringandotherincome/expenses(formerlycalled"non-recurring")wereexpensesofEUR122millionafterEUR50millionin2019.In2020,thisincludesfeesrelatedtotheacquisitions,restructuringexpensesandanincreaseofprovisions.In2019,UCBstrengtheneditsoperatingmodeltoensuremaximumagilitytomeetthegrowthexpectationsfortheyearsahead,leadingtohigherrestructuringexpenses.NetfinancialexpenseswentdowntoEUR93millionfromEUR107millionin2019,thankstolowerhedgingcosts,reductionofinterestpayableduetotherepaidbondinMarch2020,compensatedbyhigherinterestexpensesduetothedebtfinancingoftheRaPharmaacquisition.IncometaxexpenseswereEUR119millioncomparedtoEUR146millionin2019.Theeffectivetaxrateis13%after15%in2019.ProfitamountedtoEUR761million(afterEUR817million),ofwhichEUR732million(afterEUR792million)isattributabletoUCBshareholdersandEUR29million(afterEUR25million)tonon-controllinginterests.Coreearningspershare,whichreflectprofitattributabletoUCBshareholders,adjustedfortheafter-taximpactoftobeadjusteditems,thefinancialone-offs,theafter-taxcontributionfromdiscontinuedoperationsandthenetamortizationofintangibleslinkedtosales,reachedEUR5.36afterEUR5.20basedon189millionweightedaveragesharesoutstanding(+1%)Dividend-TheBoardofDirectorsofUCBproposesadividendofEUR1.27pershare(gross),+2%.Outlook2021:For2021,UCBisaimingforrevenuesintherangeofEUR5.45-5.65billionthankstothecurrentcoreproductgrowthandnewpatientpopulationsbeingserved,basedoncurrentassessmentoftheongoingpandemic.UCBwillcontinuetoadvanceitslatestagedevelopmentpipelineandprepareupcominglaunchestoofferpotentialnewsolutionsforpatients.Underlyingprofitability,adjustedEBITDA,isexpectedintherangeof27-28%ofrevenue,reflectingthehighR&Dandmarketing&salesinvestmentlevels.CoreearningspersharearethereforeexpectedintherangeofEUR5.60-6.10basedonanaverageof189millionsharesoutstanding.Thefiguresfortheoutlook2021asmentionedarecalculatedonthesamebasisastheactualfiguresfor2020.Outlookfor2025:ForthefirsttimeUCBsharesitsgrowthambitionfor2025,despiteupcomingpatentexpirations.Basedonthestrongproductportfolioandthepromisinglate-stagepipelineassets,UCBaimstoleadinspecificpopulationsby2025,creatingvalueforpatientsnowandintothefuture.Revenuein2025areexpectedtoreachatleastEURsixbillionandtheunderlyingprofitability(adj.EBITDA)shouldreachthelowtomid-thirtiesinpercentof
portfolio-despitethepandemic.
revenue.Outlook2021&2025:BasedonUCB'scurrentassessmentoftheCovid-19pandemic,UCBremainsconfidentinthefundamentalunderlyingdemandforitsproductsintheshort-termanditsprospectsforlong-termgrowth.UCBwillcontinuetocloselyfollowevolvingCOVID-19pandemicanditsconsequencestothebusinessenvironmentdiligentlytoassesspotentialnear-andmid-termchallenges.ChangestotheBoardofDirectors:InOctober2020,UCBannouncedthatattheUCBAnnualGeneralMeetingonApril29,2021,EvelynduMonceauwillhavereachedthestatutoryagelimitandwillstepdownasChairandDirectoroftheBoardofUCBSA/NV.ShewillretirefromtheBoardafter4yearsasUCB'sChairandover35yearsasUCBBoardmember.ThemandatesofAlbrechtDeGraeve,VivianeMongesandRochDoliveuxwillexpireattheAnnualGeneralMeetingofApril29,2021(AGM2021).RochDoliveuxinformedtheBoardthat,forpersonalreasons,hewillnotbecandidateforafurtherrenewalofhismandateandwillthereforeleavetheBoardandUCBattheendofthetermofhiscurrentmandate(i.e.theAGM2021).TheBoardwillproposethefollowingappointmentstotheAGMofApril29,2021:·TheappointmentofMr.StefanOschmannasindependentDirector.IfelectedbytheAGM2021,StefanOschmannwillbecometheChairoftheBoardinreplacementofMrs.EvelynduMonceau.·TheappointmentofMrs.FionaduMonceauasDirector.IfelectedbytheAGM2021,shewillbecomeViceChairoftheBoardinreplacementofPierreGurdjian,whowillstayintheBoardasindependentDirectorfortheremainderofhismandate.FionaduMonceauisarepresentativeoftheReferenceShareholderanddoesnotqualifyasindependentDirectorinaccordancewiththecriteriaofthe2020Code.·TheappointmentofMr.JonathanPeacockasindependentDirector.JonathanPeacockmeetsallcriteriaofthe2020CodeandtheBoardtoqualifyasindependentDirector.IfheiselectedbytheAGM2021,JonathanPeacockwillbecometheChairoftheAuditCommitteeinreplacementofAlbrechtDeGraeve.·TherenewalofthemandateofAlbrechtDeGraeveasDirector.AlbrechtDeGraevewillqualifyasindependentDirectoronlyforthefirstyearofhisrenewedmandateof4years(untiltheGeneralMeetingof2022).Ifre-elected,AlbrechtDeGraevewillstayasindependentmemberoftheAuditCommitteeforoneadditionalyear(untiltheGeneralMeetingofApril2022).FromtheGeneralMeetingof2022untiltheendofhismandate(2025)AlbrechtDeGraevewillremainnon-independent
memberoftheBoardandwillnolongerbememberoftheAuditCommittee.·TherenewalofthemandateofMrs.VivianeMongesasindependentmemberoftheBoard.IfhermandateisrenewedbytheAGM2021,VivianeMongeswillremainindependentmemberoftheAuditCommittee.·InJanuary2021,UCBannouncedthecooptationofProfessorSusanGasserasnewmemberofUCB'sBoardofDirectors,toberatifiedatUCB'snextGeneralAssemblyonApril29,2021.ProfGasserreplacesProfessorAliceDautrywhohasreachedthestatutoryagelimit.ThecooptationofProfSusanGasserwasconductedinaccordancewithboththestatutoryrulesofUCBandtheBCCA.Ifapprovedatthenextgeneralassembly,ProfGasserwillqualifyasanindependentBoardmemberandservea4-yearmandate.ShewouldalsobeappointedasamemberoftheScientificCommitteeoftheBoard.ThemandateofPriceWaterhouseCooper(PwC)willendattheAGM2021.ByapplicationoftheEuropeanandBelgianmandatoryrotationrulesapplicabletoexternalauditors,PwCisnolongereligibleforre-electionasanexternalStatutoryAuditor.BasedonaselectionprocessoverseenbytheUCBAuditCommittee,theresultantrecommendationandapprovalbythecompany'sworkscouncil,theBoardwillthereforeproposetheappointmentoftheauditfirmMazarsBedrijfsrevisoren-Réviseursd'EntreprisesCVBA/SCRLasitsstatutoryauditorforamandateof3years(legalterm)attheAGMofApril29,2021."SustainabilityisUCB'sbusinessapproachandcriticaltolong-termsuccessandUCB'scontributiontosociety.·Inthiscontext,thecompanymadeprogresstoenableaccesstoitssolutionsforallpatientswhoneedthemandstartedtoreportontheaccessperformance.·Aspartofthebroaderaimtofosterapositiveworkingenvironmentforallemployees,UCBlaunchedofanewhealthsafetyandwell-beingindex.·UCBcontinuedtoworktominimizeitsimpactontheenvironmentandtoprotectourplanet'shealth,workingtowardsambitiousenvironmentaltargets.2020alsosawasustainabilitygovernanceframeworkestablishedcomprisedofthenewinternalSustainabilityGovernanceCommitteeandanExternalSustainabilityAdvisoryBoardthatgathersexternalexpertstoprovideanoutsideperspectiveonUCB'sapproach.Asof2020,UCBisaparticipantintheUnitedNations(UN)GlobalCompactandUCBcommittedtomaketheUNGlobalCompactanditsprinciplesanintegralpartofitsbusinessstrategy,day-to-dayoperationsandorganizational
Find the FY financial reports on UCB website: http://www.ucb.com/investors/Download-center
[1] CER = constant exchange rates
[2] adj. EBITDA = adjusted (recurring) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization charges. In compliance with the ESMA Alternative Performance Measures guidelines, recurring EBITDA, is renamed into "adjusted EBITDA". The calculation methodology remains unchanged.
[3] Core EPS = core earnings per share
[4] adj. EBITDA = adjusted (recurring) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization charges. In compliance with the ESMA Alternative Performance Measures guidelines, recurring EBITDA, is renamed into "adjusted EBITDA". The calculation methodology remains unchanged.
