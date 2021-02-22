EANS-News: Elisabeth Falkner appointed Head of Investor Relations - IMAGE

Vienna - February 22, 2021 - Elisabeth Falkner (32) has been appointed to Head of Investor Relations at the Wienerberger Group as of March 1, 2021. She succeeds Anna Grausgruber who is beginning a new chapter in her life and taking maternity leave. In her new function as Head of Investor Relations, Elisabeth Falkner will be responsible for managing communications with the financial markets for the leading supplier of smart building and infrastructure solutions and in her new role she will report directly to Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG.

CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Wienerberger attaches great importance to active dialogue. Anna Grausgruber has systematically strengthened our engagement with the financial markets. I would like to extend my sincere thanks for her excellent work and her dedication in a challenging environment and wish her the very best as she begins this new chapter in her life. With Elisabeth Falkner we have found an ideal successor from within the company. Elisabeth Falkner is an M&A expert with a deep understanding of Wienerberger's business processes and I am delighted that she will be transferring to the Investor Relations team. In her new function, she will be responsible for all activities that further strengthen Wienerberger's position on the capital markets and thus generate sustainable added value for all our shareholders."

Elisabeth Falkner joined the Wienerberger Group in early 2019 as a project manager in Corporate Development. During this period, she was instrumental in the successful implementation of Wienerberger's growth-strategy within the framework of M&A transactions. Prior to joining Wienerberger she worked at a leading international consulting firm in both the United Kingdom and in Austria. She holds a Master's degree in Finance & Accounting from Vienna University of Economics and Business.

Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share%20]

