EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: acquisition

date: 19.02.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

39.08 150

39.10 77

39.12 77

39.12 253

39.14 43

total volume: 600

total price: 23,465.32

average price: 39.108867

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

