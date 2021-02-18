mPrest Collaborates with Microsoft to Empower the Digital Transformation of the Energy Industry

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - mPrest software applications on Microsoft Azure will leverage advanced cloud capabilities and technologies to empower digital transformation of the energy industry and global transition toward zero emissions

mPrest announced that it has joined forces with Microsoft to bring AI, ML and IoT transformation capabilities to the energy industry on Microsoft Azure, setting new industry standards and supporting the goal of zero emissions and sustainability.

mPrest joins Microsoft's global independent software vendor partner ecosystem which includes sales and go-to-market support. The collaboration will leverage the flexibility of cloud capabilities and the power of SaaS to deliver mPrest's orchestration and optimization platform on Azure to leading energy companies.

The energy industry is undergoing a major disruption, its most significant in the last century. The energy revolution, spearheaded by Decarbonization, Decentralization, and Digitization, is creating new challenges and opportunities for energy companies (utilities and new emerging energy providers) that drive the need for integration between existing legacy systems and new technologies.

mPrest is one of the leading Microsoft partners helping drive the energy revolution. The collaboration empowers digital transformation and supports the goal of zero emissions and sustainability by deploying mPrest's Distributed Energy Resource Management (DERMS) and Asset Health Management software on Azure. The collaboration with Microsoft will significantly expand the adoption of cloud in Operations Technology (OT) and the integration between IT and OT in power utilities and other emerging energy market players around the world.

"Working with Microsoft enables us to help drive the energy market revolution, offering our integrated, distributed grid edge management solution on Microsoft Azure" said Natan Barak, CEO of mPrest. "Leveraging Azure to deploy the DERMS system will empower energy companies to more quickly digitize, optimize and improve their operations."

Darryl Willis, vice president of Energy at Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased to work with mPrest to help advance and support the industry's commitment to sustainability and a goal of zero emissions. Offering mPrest's DERMS on Microsoft Azure will accelerate the digital transformation across energy markets."

About mPrest - Empower Digital Transformation. Now.

Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest's micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of various industries, from energy and smart cities, through oil & gas, connected cars, water, defense and other industry 4.0 applications. mPrest's applications suite, including Distributed Energy Resources Management, Asset Health Management, Criticality and Risk Assessment, Critical Infrastructure Protection and Integrated Operations Center, are deployed on premise or on the cloud in record time in the most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of the world's largest energy companies. mPrest's vendor-agnostic product suite interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at www.mprest.com