Makor Capital Hires Lionel Botbol As Global Head Of Makor Investment Banking Division

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Makor Group (www.makor-capital.com), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce today its hire of Lionel Botbol, who will be joining as Global Head of the investment bank of Makor Group, based in London. Mr. Botbol will oversee the ongoing growth of Makor.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Makor Group, one of the most promising and fast-growing securities and digital currency brokerage groups," said Mr. Botbol. "They already have all the ingredients for success, led by a group of like-minded skilled financial entrepreneurs, commercially driven, innovative, only geared towards providing their clients with out-of-the-box ideas and best-in-class services."

"Building up the investment banking arm in such platform, after a career with bulge bracket banks or running my own venture, is an exciting new challenge. We will be leveraging our global presence to source new deals and capital, catching the Alpha of new economy businesses for our clients through M&A and Capital market transactions."

Mr. Botbol joins Makor's team, bringing with him twenty years of experience as investment banker. Mr Botbol started his career as a Consultant in the corporate finance team of Arthur Andersen in Paris, before moving to the investment banking division of JPMorgan in London in 1998, where he focused on Real Estate and Lodging investment banking activities. He then spent 6 years at UBS in London as Managing Direction and Co-Head of European Real Estate, Lodging Leisure and Gaming investment banking.

After leaving UBS in 2011, Lionel has held senior Advisor or Director positions in a number of investment banks and corporates. He founded his own boutique merchant bank Lionsfield Capital in 2012. Throughout his career, Lionel has closed more than 120bn USD of transactions throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and in Emerging Markets, leading private or public M&A transactions, IPOs, private fund raising, secondary block placement, bonds or convertible debt issuance, securitization, risk management, direct financing, and restructuring, as advisor or principal investor.

"I am very pleased to welcome Lionel Botbol to the Makor family. His extensive expertise in the investment bank field and his deep understanding of the increasingly popular SPAC process will make an invaluable contribution to our clients," said Makor Group founder Michael Halimi. "He will make a fantastic addition to our team."

About Makor (www.makor-capital.com)

Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years has been ranked 1st in risk-arb research surveys.

Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industry conflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such acts exclusively in the interest of its clients. Makor's understanding of local markets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources of liquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.

In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner for global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to the smooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supporting prime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has been essential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.

