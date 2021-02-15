Alle
EANS-DD: voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Franz Rotter (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: voestalpine AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NR72

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000937503
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 12.02.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro

price volume
30.77 937
30.74 330
30.76 201
30.73 141
30.74 125
30.77 89
30.76 88
30.75 88
30.75 1

total volume: 2,000
total price: 61,516.04
average price: 30.75802

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
A-4020 Linz
phone: +43 50304/15-9949
FAX: +43 50304/55-5581
mail: IR@voestalpine.com
WWW: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

