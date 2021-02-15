EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Proposed dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for financial year 2020

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

15.02.2021

Vienna, Austria - 15 February 2021 - Semperit AG Holding's Executive Board decided to submit for resolution at the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share (previous year: EUR 0.00 per share) for the financial year 2020. This amount results from the positive business performance in 2020 in the light of, at the same time, still prevailing uncertainties relating to the global economic environment which is influenced inter alia by the COVID pandemic.

