EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

* Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by equipment revenues while service revenues remained flat despite heavy roaming losses (~2% on Group revenues) and negative FX effects.

o Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.7% on a Group level as growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia almost compensated for the decline in Belarus and Slovenia.

o Fixed-line service revenues rose by 0.5% as growth in Bulgaria and Slovenia outweighed declines in other CEE markets, while they remained flat in Austria.

o Equipment revenues declined by 8.1%, due to a considerably lower number of sold devices following the year-end lockdown measures.

Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 5.1%, with growth in almost all markets.

Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.6%, as the group-wide growth in high-bandwidth broadband RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadband and fixed-line voice RGUs.

Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 2.8% on the back of operational efficiencies

o Excluding FX and one-off effects as well as restructuring charges EBITDA rose by 5.0%.

o In Austria, successful cost saving measures together with higher service revenues translated into EBITDA before restructuring growth of 4.2%. o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.7% (reported: -1.2%) due to growth in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.

Total CAPEX in the full year 2020 declined by 26.0% on Group-level. CAPEX in Austria was 13.4% lower. The CAPEX reduction was a decision taken early in 2020 to ensure flexibility in unstable times due to COVID-19.

In FY 2020, free cash flow increased by EUR 159.9 mn due to announced CAPEX cuts (EUR 131.3 mn less CAPEX paid) and better operational performance.

A1 Telekom Austria Group is currently working on developing alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets through a targeted management focus on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.

Outlook 2021: approximately 1% Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mn CAPEX excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.

