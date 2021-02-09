EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Vienna -
* Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by equipment revenues while service revenues remained flat despite heavy roaming losses (~2% on Group revenues) and negative FX effects.
o Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.7% on a Group level as growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia almost compensated for the decline in Belarus and Slovenia.
o Fixed-line service revenues rose by 0.5% as growth in Bulgaria and Slovenia outweighed declines in other CEE markets, while they remained flat in Austria.
o Equipment revenues declined by 8.1%, due to a considerably lower number of sold devices following the year-end lockdown measures.
- Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 5.1%, with growth in almost all markets.
- Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.6%, as the group-wide growth in high-bandwidth broadband RGUs could not compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth broadband and fixed-line voice RGUs.
- Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 2.8% on the back of operational efficiencies
o Excluding FX and one-off effects as well as restructuring charges EBITDA rose by 5.0%.
o In Austria, successful cost saving measures together with higher service revenues translated into EBITDA before restructuring growth of 4.2%. o In the CEE markets, EBITDA excluding FX and one-off effects grew by 3.7% (reported: -1.2%) due to growth in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.
- Total CAPEX in the full year 2020 declined by 26.0% on Group-level. CAPEX in Austria was 13.4% lower. The CAPEX reduction was a decision taken early in 2020 to ensure flexibility in unstable times due to COVID-19.
- In FY 2020, free cash flow increased by EUR 159.9 mn due to announced CAPEX cuts (EUR 131.3 mn less CAPEX paid) and better operational performance.
- A1 Telekom Austria Group is currently working on developing alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets through a targeted management focus on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.
- Outlook 2021: approximately 1% Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mn CAPEX excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.
