EANS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE expects 2020 EBIT to exceed previous year’s level

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast
09.02.2021

Vienna - After an internal evaluation of all currently available information, the Management Board of STRABAG SE expects the EBIT for 2020 to exceed the previous year's EBIT, which had amounted to around EUR 600 million.

The 2020 financial year was a challenging one in some markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Positive effects predominated, however, for example in the transportation infrastructures segment of several core markets. This allows the group to expect significantly higher earnings than forecast for the 2020 financial year overall.

The 2020 output volume exceeds expectations but still remains considerably below the previous year's value. Due to this special constellation, the previously targeted EBIT margin of at least 3.5 % will be significantly exceeded in the 2020 financial year.

This extraordinary earnings situation in the 2020 financial year does not change the planning for the coming years.

Detailed business figures and the final 2020 EBIT will be reported on 30 April 2021.

Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/0/10661246/1/STRABAG_Ad-Hoc_EBIT_Feb21_e.pdf

