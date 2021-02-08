EANS-Voting Rights: Österreichische Post AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Morgan Stanley

City: Wilmington, Delaware

Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.2.2021

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 0,06 % | 3,74 % | 3,79 % | 67 552 638 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 0,35 % | 3,71 % | 4,06 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000APOST4_|_______________|_________37_398|_______________|__________0,06_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|____________37_398_____________|_____________0,06_%_____________|

____________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG| |2018________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting | | | | | |rights that may| | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |____________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|_______________| |Right of | | | | | |recall over | | | | | |securities |at any time |at any time | 2 521 446| 3,73 %| |lending | | | | | |agreements__|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|______2_521_446|_________3,73_%|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|_____________| |Equity_Swap|04.07.2022__|at_any_time|____Cash_____|________4_127|_______0,01_%| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|________4_127|_______0,01_%|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |Morgan | | | | | |__________|Stanley______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | |Stanley | | | | | | 2 |Capital | 1 | | | | | |Management, | | | | | |__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | |Stanley | | | | | | 3 |Domestic | 2 | | | | | |Holdings, | | | | | |__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 4 |Stanley & Co.| 3 | | 1,41 %| 1,41 %| |__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Prime Dealer | | | | | | 5 |Services | 4 | | 0,01 %| 0,01 %| |__________|Corp.________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 6 |Stanley | 1 | | | | | |International| | | | | |__________|Holdings_Inc.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 7 |Stanley | 6 | | | | | |International| | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 8 |Stanley | 7 | | | | | |Investments | | | | | |__________|(UK)_________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Morgan | | | | | | 9 |Stanley & Co.| 8 | 0,06 %| 2,31 %| 2,37 %| | |International| | | | | |__________|plc__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The notification was triggered as a result of a disposal of voting rights which resulted in Morgan Stanley¿s holdings decreasing below 4%.

Glasgow am 5.2.2021

