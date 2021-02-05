EANS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Changed Carrying Amounts for Goodwill in Romania and Bulgaria Lead to a Correction of Earnings Before Taxes and Equity for 2019

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Accounting and Audits

05.02.2021

Vienna - As a result of a change in the carrying amounts of goodwill for Bulgaria and Romania, there is a correction of earnings before taxes and Group equity of EUR 54.6 million for 2019.

As a consequence of an audit by the Austrian Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel, the Austrian Financial Market Authority determined that a model adjustment for the impairment test is required, without specifying the impact on amounts. As a result of the findings of the authorities, the growth assumptions and the discount rates used in the model are to be adjusted. An examination and assessment of these findings by UNIQA Insurance Group AG results in an impairment of the goodwill allocated to Bulgaria and Romania of EUR 54,6 million for the 2019 financial year.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Untere Donaustraße 21

A-1029 Wien

phone: 01/211 75-0

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ uniqa.at

WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com

ISIN: AT0000821103

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/220/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Communication

Klara Trautner

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Tel: +43 1 211 75-3383

Mobil:+43 664 8230175

E-Mail: klara.trautner @ uniqa.at

Investor Relations

Michael Oplustil

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

+43 (0)1 21175 3773

+43 664 88915215

investor.relations@uniqa.at