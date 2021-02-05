EANS-News: RBI reports consolidated profit of EUR 804 mn despite impact of COVID-19

Preliminary results 2020

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet

Core revenues impacted by rate cuts, lockdown measures, and weaker currencies in most CEE countries

General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year

Loans to customers slightly down in EUR terms, mainly due to currency effect

Provisioning ratio of 0.68%, 42 bps higher year-on-year mainly from Stage 2 provisioning

Slight improvement in NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio to 1.9% and 61.5% respectively

CET1 ratio at 13.6%, including deduction of the originally communicated dividend proposal for 2019 (42 bps) and the proposed dividend for 2020 (20 bps)

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.48 per share for 2020, in line with the ECB's recommendation on dividend payments

Income 1-12/2020 Change Q4/2020 Statement in preliminary 1-12/2019 preliminary Q3/2020 EUR million Net interest 3,241 3,412 (5.0)% 765 770 income Current income from investments in 41 171 (76.3)% (3) 22 subsidiaries and associates Net fee and commission 1,738 1,797 (3.3)% 466 433 income Net trading income and 94 (17) - (2) 33 fair value result Other net operating 60 78 (23.6)% 9 8 income Operating 5,195 5,475 (5.1)% 1,232 1,273 income General administrative (2,949) (3,093) (4.7)% (785) (690) expenses Operating 2,246 2,382 (5.7)% 447 584 result Other result (205) (219) (6.5)% 6 (38) Levies and special (179) (162) 9.9% (6) (7) governmental measures Impairment losses on (630) (234) 169.1% (133) (185) financial assets Profit before 1,233 1,767 (30.2)% 314 354 tax Profit after 910 1,365 (33.3)% 230 259 tax Consolidated 804 1,227 (34.5)% 205 230 profit

Balance Sheet 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change in EUR million preliminary Loans to customers 90,671 91,204 (0.6)% Deposits from 102,112 96,214 6.1% customers Total assets 165,959 152,200 9.0% Risk-weighted assets 78,864 77,966 1.2% RWA (total RWA)

Key ratios 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change preliminary NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1% (0.2)PP NPE coverage ratio 61.5% 61.0% 0.5PP CET1 ratio 13.6% 13.9% (0.3)PP Total capital ratio 18.3% 17.9% 0.5PP

Key ratios 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change Q4/2020 Q3/2020 preliminary preliminary Net interest margin (average 2.15% 2.44% (0.29)PP 1.97% 2.00% interest- bearing assets) Cost/income 56.8% 56.5% 0.3PP 63.7% 54.2% ratio Provisioning ratio (avg. 0.68% 0.26% 0.42PP 0.58% 0.79% loans to customers) Consolidated return on 6.4% 11.0% (4.5)PP 6.6% 7.5% equity Earnings/ 2.22 3.54 (37.4)% 0.55 0.64 share in EUR Dividend proposal/ 0.48 - - - - share in EUR

In consideration of the ECB's recommendation on dividend payments RBI's Management Board has decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 0.48 per share to the Annual General Meeting (scheduled for 22 April 2021). The Management Board may consider an additional dividend distribution once the ECB's recommendation on dividend payments has been lifted.

The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. On 17 March 2021, RBI will publish its full 2020 Annual Report including further details on the business year and the outlook.

