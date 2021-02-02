EANS-Adhoc: Palfinger AG / Forecast for Q1 and full year 2021 after the cyber attack

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Earnings Forecast

02.02.2021

Bergheim - Following last week's cyber attack, PALFINGER AG has largely regained control of its IT systems and is currently working at full speed to restore its full operational capability. Following interruptions to operations, a gradual ramp-up of production and assembly plants is planned for the end of this week in order to achieve normalization of the production process.

Based on this development and the current forecast, the Executive Board of PALFINGER AG expects revenue in Q1 2021 above the level of Q1 2020 (EUR 393.2 million), while following the one-off effects of the cyber attack, the EBIT margin is expected to be below the level of Q1 2020 (8 percent). The target for the full fiscal year 2021 is revenue in excess of EUR 1.7 billion and an EBIT margin of 8 percent.

