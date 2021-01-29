Infosys Recognised among Top Employers Globally

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Awarded Top Employers Global 2021 certification in 20 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2021, across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America in recognition of its excellence in employment practices.

Infosys has been recognized with the Top Employer Global certification across the following regions:

North America - USA, Canada, Mexico Asia Pacific - India, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Japan Middle East - UAE, Bahrain & Oman Europe - Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer at Infosys, said, "This year's certification reinforces our dedication to supporting our people, especially in these unprecedented times. It is important to acknowledge the contribution and excellence that comes from investing in our workforce, and nurturing a workplace that champions fairness, integrity, transparency and drives leadership by example. Through our progressive 'people first' policies and practices, we are working to consistently improve employee value. Infosys is continually creating employee experiences with empathy, that can help an individual reach their potential and deliver at the highest level."

The Top Employers certification is also a recognition of Infosys' Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) vision to facilitate best-in-class employee experience and to be recognized among the best employers in the regions that Infosys operates.

David Plink, Chief Executive Officer at Top Employers Institute, said, "Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), our global Top Employers have continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. As a global Top Employer, Infosys has shown their dedication to their employees on an international level across numerous countries and we congratulate them for their global certification."

The Top Employers Institute has certified almost 1700 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

