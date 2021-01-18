EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

ERIC BENDAHAN

4. Name of shareholder(s): Eleva UCITS Fund

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.12.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 3.85 % | 0.00 % | 3.85 % | 115 187 982 | | was crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | 4.15 % | 0.00 % | 4.15 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |AT0000831706 | | 4 429 761| | 3.85 %| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 4 429 761 | 3.85 % | |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | | other | | | No. | Name |controlled by| Shares held | instruments |Total of both| | | | No. |directly (%) |held directly| (%) | | | | | | (%) | | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |ERIC | | | | | | 1 |BENDAHAN | | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |ELEVA | | | | | | |Capital | | | | | | 2 |Partners UK| 1 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | |Limited | | | | | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Eleva | | | | | | 3 |Capital SAS| 2 | 3.85 %| 0.00 %| 3.85 %| |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Please note, this notification is a correction and replaces the notification of Eric Bendahan issued on January 13th, 2021. We have corrected the 'Directly Controlled by' for Eleva Capital SAS as requested by the FMA.

Eleva Capital SAS is an investment manager who invest and execute trading on behalf of the ELEVA UCITS Funds. The separate notification made by Eleva UCITS Funds for trade date 2nd December is therefore linked to the subject notification.

Best Regards,

Eleva Capital

issuer: Wienerberger AG

